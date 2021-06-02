Med school mini camp for high school students to stop in southern Oklahoma next week

High school students can get a taste of what it’s like to be a medical student with a traveling minicamp this month. The Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences will be providing a free, one-day medical camp for students in grades 9 through 12 at six locations across the state.

OSU sends teams across the state each year to provide high school students the opportunity to meet current OSU medical students and participate in hands-on demonstrations. High school students can also study human anatomy with a heart, lungs and a brain, and learn about other career opportunities in health care.

“It’s hands-on, it gives experience how to do CPR and you get to see actual human organs. It’s pretty neat,” said James Waller, of Coweta, in a video on the OSU website about the camp.

The annual touring minicamp, called Operation Orange, is free but registration is required and limited. This year’s Operation Orange includes six stops with the first three this week in Stillwater, Enid and Talequah.

The minicamp will be in southern Oklahoma next week. Cameron University in Lawton will hold a camp at June 7, Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant on June 9 and East Central University in Ada on June 10.

More information and registration can be found online at https://medicine.okstate.edu/com/high-school/operation-orange.html