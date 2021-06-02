Pickleball courts open at Regional Park

Ardmoreites have another opportunity to get outside and get active courtesy of the six new pickleball courts at Ardmore Regional Park. The game combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong has been growing in popularity both locally and across the country.

Local officials, members of the Ardmore Pickleball Club and donors who contributed to the courts’ construction came together Wednesday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the project which had been in the works for over a year.

Vice-Mayor Sheryl Ellis gave special thanks to the many donors from local businesses and organizations who helped make the courts possible

“This is yet another public/private partnership for the City of Ardmore,” Ellis said. “When we do a project, we try to do it right — and doing it right takes lots of money, and it takes lots of people.”

In addition to monetary funding, several local businesses provided in-kind donations, and Ellis urged the community to give them support by shopping locally.

“Amazon is wonderful, but they don’t support your tee-ball teams, and they don’t support your local project,” she said. “So I want you all to support these people in any way that you can because they support our community and they support you.”

The courts will be open to the public, and anyone interested in giving the game a try can borrow free kits containing paddles and balls from The Clubhouse during business hours.

The Ardmore Pickleball Club will also be hosting a free clinic at the courts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 12. Beginners will learn the basics of the game including how to serve, dinking, ground strokes and backhands.