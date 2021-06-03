Multiple Love County fire departments respond to fire caused by semitruck crash

Multiple Love County fire departments responded to a fire caused by an crash involving two semitrucks early Thursday morning. The incident caused several lane closures for over three hours on Interstate 35.

Love County Emergency Management Director AshLeigh Gillham said Marietta Fire Department, Shady Dale Volunteer Fire Department, Greenville Overbrook Volunteer Fire Department, Falconhead Volunteer Fire Department, Leon Community Volunteer Fire Department and Criner Hills Fire Department responded to the fire.

“I spoke to one of our fire chiefs that responded, and he gave me a rundown of what happened,” Gillham said. “He said that there were two semis, and one rear ended the other. There were no occupants pinned, and no one was injured. The refrigerant truck was presumed to be hauling pharmaceuticals.”

The crash happened on the 15 mile marker north of Marietta. Gillham said the location of the crash made it harder to extinguish the fire so firefighters had to use foam. Lanes were closed for about three hours so firefighters could put the fire, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety. Lanes opened back around 5:30 a.m.