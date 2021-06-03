Outdoor festival center coming to southern Oklahoma, Snoop Dogg set to perform July 4

Fans of live music from across the region will soon be traveling to Ardmore to visit the 410 Live, a new outdoor festival center located northeast of the city. Owner Jaron Bailey said the venue will be host to a variety of big-named artists, local musicians and other events.

Snoop Dogg is set to kick things off with a performance on July 4.

“I wanted Snoop to really get it popping out here and let people know that we are not fooling around out here,” Bailey said. “I’ve also already got three more big names coming later this year that I can’t release yet, and we’re going to come just as hard with the next show.”

The 410 Live is located on 160 acres and will include an 18-acre amphitheater.

“It’s a very scenic outdoor venue,” Bailey said. “The stage is going to be right at the back of a 10 acre lake, so as the sun goes down you’ll be able to watch it set on the water behind the stage.”

Other features include an onsite medical marijuana dispensary, a bar serving beer and wine, an area for food trucks and an area for camping. While Bailey is currently focused on getting these areas ready to go for the upcoming show, he has even bigger plans for the future.

“Our end game here is pretty big, and we’re building towards a lot,” he said. “Of course we’re under inflation right now so development is getting pretty tough, but in the end we’re going to have treehouses out here and 10 VIP pods over the amphitheater for people to stay in over night.”

He also plans of building a 50,000 square foot convention building that could also be used as an after school sports program for kids and to host areas nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits are very near and dear to his heart, and a portion of all money made at 410 Live will be going back to his own nonprofit foundation Shelter of his Wings.

“Everything that drives me is based on my 501(c)3,” Bailey said. “I’m part of Shelter of his Wings, and we’ve been rescuing sex traffic victims for over 10 years now. I really want to give back to the community and help everyone that I can.”

Another way Bailey plans on helping the community is by providing a venue for local bands and musicians to perform.

“Not only will we have the big events several times a year, but we’re also going to do plenty of smaller local shows,” he said. “There’s a lot of good talent here, and they need to be recognized.”