National Sand Bass Festival returns to Madill next week

After taking a year off due to COVID, the summertime festival season is back for 2021. Joining the line up is the National Sand Bass Festival which will be returning to Courthouse Square in Madill every evening next week. Attractions include a carnival, numerous food and craft vendors, nightly entertainment and numerous events set to take place all day next Saturday.

On Monday evening, the King Sandy Talent Contest will take to the Woody Ford Concert Stage beginning at 6 p.m. and will include contestants in a wide range of age categories from young children to adults. At 8 p.m. on Tuesday, The Stars Band, a popular Oklahoma City-based cover band who play a wide range of music, will perform.

Wednesday night will be a dedicated family faith night with the Kingston First Baptist Praise team set to perform at 7:15 p.m., and Nashville-based Christian artist Austin French set to perform at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday evening, country artist Ned Ledoux will perform a set of original songs and songs by his father, artist Chris Ledoux. Friday night’s headliner will be Red Dirt artist Triston Marez, and Saturday night Neal McCoy will close out the festival for the year. Each of these performances will begin nightly 8:30 p.m.

Festival Chairman Donny Raley said approximately 18 different food vendors will be available beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday through Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“We’ll have everything from handmade corn dogs to turkey legs and double-decker pizza,” Raley said. “We also have a lot of the normal kinds of food you see at the fair, so if there’s anything you want fried, it’s probably going to be here. The food is one of my favorite parts of the festival, and I make it my goal to make sure I get to visit all of the vendors at least once during the festival.”

The arts and crafts vendors will be opening at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Raley said there will be a wide range of crafts from handmade leather goods and knitted items, to wood carvings. Other vendors will be set up selling manufactured goods, often at discounted prices from retail stores.

The carnival opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon on Saturday and will feature a variety of rides and games. Raley said the same carnival has been with the festival for 25 years.

He encouraged everyone to come see everything the National Sand Bass Festival has to offer.

“It’s going to be a great time for the entire family,” he said. “Right now the forecast shows a pretty decent chance of rain early next week, but we encourage everyone to not let the forecast bother them. We’re going to go rain or shine as long as there are no tornadoes or lightning.”