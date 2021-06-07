Ardmore Police decrease speed limit on intersection

Ardmore Police Department lowered the speed limit on Prairie Valley and Veterans between Cooper Dr and Rockford Rd starting Monday due to the high volume of traffic and number of car crashes over the past years.

The speed limit has been lowered from 55 mph to 35 mph. Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said the department has been keeping an eye on the area for a while.

“Over the last four or five years, we’ve responded to a large amount of accidents in that intersection,” Henry said. “There’s also a plan within the next five years to place a traffic light there, so that was one of the reasons why we decided to go ahead and decrease the speed limit in that area to prepare for the traffic light as well.”

Ardmore Police will also set up a police radar trailer in the area to help remind drivers of the speed change.