New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 775 new cases. That's down 18.2% from the previous week's tally of 947 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 41st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 28.3% from the week before, with 100,804 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 0.77% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many communities did not report data in a timely manner around Memorial Day, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 27 counties, with the best declines in Oklahoma, Cleveland and Tulsa counties.

Carter County reported 21 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported seven cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,170 cases and 125 deaths.

Oklahoma ranked 40th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 41.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 51.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 31,866 vaccine doses, including 16,603 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 42,788 vaccine doses, including 22,661 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 2,986,346 total doses.

In Oklahoma, 25 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 373 people were were reported dead.

A total of 453,552 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,316 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,362,535 people have tested positive and 597,628 people have died.

