Corporate Fitness Challenge wraps up Saturday

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite
Marcy King represents Ardmore City Schools during the Corporate Fitness Challenge pickleball tournament Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Spectators watch two teams compete in the Corporate Fitness Challenge rowing competition at Ardmore Regional Park Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Teams try to move a ball across the Noble Stadium football field during the Corporate Fitness Challenge butterball competition Friday, June 4, 2021.
Members of the Ardmore City Schools volleyball team warm up for the Corporate Fitness Challenge Friday, June 4, 2021.

The Corporate Fitness Challenge resumed this year after the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year's event concluded on Saturday and raised money for Cities in Schools and Girls on the Run of Southern Oklahoma. 

While many scores were still being tallied on Saturday morning, Team Valero had already taken first place for their division in women's cornhole and golf driving and putting. Team Chamber had taken first place in their division's golf driving and pickleball, and Team Southern Tech took first in their division for rowing and women's cornhole.

Saturday was scheduled to see competitions in the obstacle course, home run derby and tug of war.