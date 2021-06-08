Corporate Fitness Challenge wraps up Saturday

The Corporate Fitness Challenge resumed this year after the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year's event concluded on Saturday and raised money for Cities in Schools and Girls on the Run of Southern Oklahoma.

While many scores were still being tallied on Saturday morning, Team Valero had already taken first place for their division in women's cornhole and golf driving and putting. Team Chamber had taken first place in their division's golf driving and pickleball, and Team Southern Tech took first in their division for rowing and women's cornhole.

Saturday was scheduled to see competitions in the obstacle course, home run derby and tug of war.