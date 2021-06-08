County Commissioner Jerry Alvord to Seek State Senate District 14 Seat

Submitted Content

Jerry Alvord, who has served our community as a Carter County Commissioner for two terms, announced this week that he is seeking the State Senate District 14 seat currently held by retiring lawmaker Frank Simpson.

“This is a decision that has come after much prayer, discussion with area leaders, and the blessing of Senator Simpson. We have worked together for several years, and I am committed to continuing the work toward future success in building infrastructure, standing up for our rural community needs, defending our constitutional freedoms, protecting your tax dollars and requiring government transparency to the people, while championing our conservative Oklahoma values.”

Senator Simpson stated, “I am excited that Jerry has decided to take this plunge into state politics. I’ve known Jerry to be a man of integrity and dedication and have seen for myself how hard he works for the citizens of Carter County. These attributes will serve him well at the State Capitol.”

Jerry Alvord and his wife Shelly entered public service after building successful careers as independent business owners creating businesses from the ground up, as well as a cow/calf operation on their ranch. In his work for the community as County Commissioner, Alvord took a lead role in repurposing the donated Noble Energy facility into consolidated housing for county offices. This included updating & thoughtfully remodeling the historic, early 1900s built Carter County Courthouse. Alvord also made significant strides to improving infrastructure that had been severely damaged by historic flooding in 2015.

Generations of Alvord’s family have lived in Oklahoma, but during the dustbowl era, his maternal grandmother’s family found a need to move west for survival. Jerry returned to Oklahoma to live over 20 years ago, and his family not only found a place to live in Carter County, but more importantly it felt like home, realizing the state’s most precious resource is its people. In an effort to give back, he decided to apply lessons learned in business to successfully run for public office. Now that he has served locally and with the support and counsel of the outgoing state senator, Jerry is well prepared to step into the larger role to represent the people of the region to the legislature and Governor.

Alvord has the love and support of his wife Shelly, a Stage 4 cancer survivor. She is a nationally accredited Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and has taken on more responsibility running the couple’s diverse business portfolio as Jerry focuses on serving the community.

Alvord is on the State Board of Directors for the Association of County Commissioners and serves as a Committee Member for Legislative Oversight. He supports Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma, the Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma, Sara’s Project, Murray State Foundation and Southern Oklahoma FFA and 4H organizations. Alvord is a financial counselor and Elder for Crosspoint Fellowship Church. In addition, he is Co-Chairman for the NRA and has been an NRA certified handgun instructor, a member of Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, a member of the Noble Foundation, Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association and Oklahoma Farm Bureau. Alvord is also a proud graduate of Leadership Ardmore and Leadership Oklahoma, as well as a presenter for the Oklahoma Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

For more information, please visit facebook: Jerry Alvord for State Senate. The general election will take place on November 8, 2022