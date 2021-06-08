Fatal crash leaves one dead and four injured

Staff Reports

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday on Keller Road. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. and left one woman dead, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The preliminary investigation found that a 1995 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling southbound on Keller Road and went left center on a hillcrest and hit a 2011 Honda Odyssey that was traveling northbound on Keller Road.

The driver of the Dodge Ram refused treatment on the scene. The driver of the Honda Odyssey was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with head and trunk internal and external injuries.

A passenger in the Honda was transported to Mercy of Healdton Hospital, sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The three other passengers were taken to Mercy of Ardmore Hospital. Two were treated and released, and the youngest was transferred to OU Children’s Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with leg injuries.

Troopers report that the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Seatbelts were not used in the Dodge but were used in the Honda. There were clouds present, and the road was wet at the time of the crash.