NEWS

Sand Bass Festival returns

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite
The Madill water tower stands behind a ferris wheel at the National Sand Bass Festival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. each day through Friday and noon on Saturday.
Women walk past the ferris wheel at the National Sand Bass Festival in Madill Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Food vendors at the festival open at 11 a.m. each day through Friday.
Craft vendors prepare for the second day of the National Sand Bass Festival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Craft vendors at the festival open at 5 p.m. each day through Friday.

MADILL - Vendor booths and carnival rides again surround the Marshall County Courthouse this week as the National Sand Bass Festival has returned. 

While craft vendors, carnival rides and midway games do not open until 5 p.m. during the week, many food vendors were open for lunch visitors on Tuesday. According to the National Sand Bass Festival schedule, food vendors begin opening at 11 a.m. each day through Friday.

Food and craft vendors will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the carnival will open at noon. Bands will take the Woody Ford concert stage between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each evening through Saturday.

The full schedule can be found online, https://www.sandbassfestival.org/.