Sand Bass Festival returns

MADILL - Vendor booths and carnival rides again surround the Marshall County Courthouse this week as the National Sand Bass Festival has returned.

While craft vendors, carnival rides and midway games do not open until 5 p.m. during the week, many food vendors were open for lunch visitors on Tuesday. According to the National Sand Bass Festival schedule, food vendors begin opening at 11 a.m. each day through Friday.

Food and craft vendors will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the carnival will open at noon. Bands will take the Woody Ford concert stage between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each evening through Saturday.

The full schedule can be found online, https://www.sandbassfestival.org/.