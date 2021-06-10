Local man’s family hosting benefit event to raise money for medical expenses

Friends and family plan a benefit event to raise money for loved one’s medical expenses.

Shayna Clark said her cousin, Connor Schreiber, was in a severe motorcycle crash May 1. As a result of the crash, Schreiber suffered fractures in his spine, had a massive brain bleed, crushed his right leg and foot and was in an induced coma for a couple of days.

Clark said the nerves in Schreiber’s arms are severely damaged, and he can’t close his hands or extend his arm. Schreiber also has a boot on his leg and can’t walk.

“We’re just trying to raise money because he didn’t have any type of medical insurance,” Clark said. “He hasn’t done one session of physical therapy because he can’t afford it, and with him being disabled like this, he can’t work.”

Clark said she and her friends talked to Schreiber and his parents about potentially hosting a benefit event, and once they agreed with the idea, she began throwing it together on Facebook. The benefit will be held June 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Redneck Off-Road Heaven in Mannsville.

Texoma Lawn Mower Racing Association will host a lawnmower race. There is a $10 entry fee to watch the races and receive a plate of catfish and sides.

Other activities include a car show and a cornhole tournament with a $20 entry fee per team. There will also be a concession stand with drinks and snacks and a baked goods auction. Seating isn’t available, so organizers suggest bringing a lawn chair.

David Barnard with the Texoma Lawn Mower Racing Association said they didn’t initially plan on having a car show, but the other members of Schreiber’s car club wanted to help out in any way they could.

“Connor is actually in a car club,” Barnard said. “We didn’t have any intention of doing a car show in the beginning, but the guys that are in the car club with him decided they wanted to do something for him, and [the car show] got added to it.”

Clark said there is not a fundraising goal, and the family is trying to raise as much money as possible. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Schreiber and his family.