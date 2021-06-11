What a dill: Ardmore Pickleball Club to host free clinic this weekend

An article released earlier this year by The Economist cites pickleball as the fastest growing sport in America, and Ardmore is top of the trend. The game combines elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong, and to help encourage more people to pick up the paddle the Ardmore Pickleball Club will be hosting a free beginner’s clinic this Saturday morning at the new pickleball courts at Regional Park.

The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. and will cover all aspects of the game ranging how to play to terminology. Players will learn how to serve, how to dink — or lightly tap the pickleball — and how to volley — or hit the pickleball with more power.

Nancy Sjulin, pickleball ambassador with the APC, encouraged everyone to come out and give the game a try.

“it’s a great way to get some exercise and get outdoors,” Sjulin said. “It’s also a really fun way to socialize. We have a really great group of players, and the camaraderie is great.”

After the clinic wraps up the courts will be set aside for the fun-seekers group beginning at 11 a.m. Sjulin said this will be the perfect time for beginners to try their hand in a real game and for more experienced players looking for something a bit slower-paced. Following the fun-seekers, open play will begin at 1:30 p.m., and the courts will be available to everyone from beginners to those looking for highly-competitive gameplay.

In addition to the pickleball, Ardmore Pickleball Club will also be handing out a number of free giveaways and door prizes throughout the day.

“I’ve contacted several businesses around town, and the outpouring of donations has been amazing,” Sjulin said.”We have everything from sports towels to lawn chairs to first aid kits, and we’ll be handing those out all day long. Everybody will have the opportunity to win something now matter what time they come.”

Sjulin said the Ardmore Pickleball Club is always looking for new members and others who enjoy the sport. For more information about Saturday's events as well as the club itself visit www.facebook.com/ArdmorePickleballClub.