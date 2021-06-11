Ardmore's downtown farmers market to take over Whittington Park Saturday

Anyone searching for farm-fresh fruits and veggies need look no further than Whittington Park this weekend. On Saturday morning Ardmore Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Downtown Farmers Market and a variety of other vendors for the Market at Whittington.

Recreation Supervisor Tes Stewart said this will be the third time for the event, but it has been held at Central Park in the past.

“Sometimes people get used to going to the same places and never venture out from their set routes,” Stewart said. “So this year we decided to bring the market to Whittington to show off all that it has to offer.”

Stewart said there will be much more than just produce for sale.

“We’ve got 20 different vendors signed up,” she said. “There’s everything from fruits to vegetables to homemade jellies to car air fresheners. They’re going to be bringing all kinds of things, so you name it and we’ll probably have it. We’ve also got a food truck set to come so you can grab a snack or an early lunch.”

Another benefit of holding the event at Whittington Park is the easy access to the community garden. So anyone wanting to get their fingers a little dirty can volunteer to help grow some fruits and vegetables of their own.

“We’’ll be featuring our community garden as well,” Stewart said. “I’ve sort of taken it under my wing this year, and I’ve formed a committee of volunteers to work on it. It’s been a little tough getting out to work on it because of all the rain, but we’re growing a few things like onions, carrots, lettuce and tomatoes. So if anybody wants to come out and help, we’re always looking for new volunteers.”

The Market at Whittington will take place at Whittington Park at 400 G St. SE near Lake Murray Drive and the Hardy Murphy Coliseum from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 12. Stewart said she’s hoping to see a big turnout for the event.

“It’s supposed to be a beautiful morning on Saturday, and this event is always a lot of fun,” Stewart said. “So come out, get some fresh, healthy food and help support our local farmers.”