California man charged for allegedly assaulting Wilson police chief

A California man was arrested for allegedly assaulting the Wilson Police Department police chief, and Wilson Police reportedly discovered methamphetamine and marijuana after receiving a call about a dispute.

Wilson Police Chief Kevin Coley said the department received a call Monday from a man driving to the police station because he was being followed by his wife’s boyfriend. When he arrived at the police department, Coley said the individual reportedly told him that his wife’s boyfriend was chasing him with a firearm. The suspect allegedly then jumped back in his car and drove off at an estimated speed of 80 mph on Main Street.

“He ran up on a truck,” Coley said. “The truck took defensive measures and went to the side of the road, running him off the road. The individual kept going, so I jumped in my truck and pursued him. By the time I got in my truck and turned, he was gone. I was told by the mayor that he saw him, and he was headed towards my direction. He just ran four people off the road.”

Coley reportedly pulled the suspect, later identified as Zai Zhu, over and arrested him. Coley said as he was taking Zhu to an area hospital for an untreated foot injury, Zhu allegedly became concerned, stating that everyone was trying to kill him.

Zhu allegedly started kicking the car door and the mental cage of the police vehicle. Coley said he pulled over at 12th and Commerce to put Zhu in leg irons, but when he went to get him out of the vehicle, Zhu reportedly kicked him in the back of the head.

“He was trying to bite me,” Coley said. “Every time I would defend myself against the bite, he would try to kick me. Long story short, he ended up kicking me at least three or four times in the back of the head. Several citizens pulled over to assist, and I’m very thankful for them. Some of them actually helped me hold him down until other officers got there.”

Coley and Zhu were transported to the hospital for treatment. Coley was told that he had a slight concussion and was released about two hours later. Zhu allegedly told the doctor that he had been smoking methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Zhu was charged with assault and battery of a police officer, destruction of government property over $1,000, reckless driving and driving without a license.