Hot, sunny week ahead for southern Oklahoma

The week ahead looks to be hot and sunny with daytime highs in the mid-90s and virtually no chance of rain or cloud cover to cool things down.

Ryan Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman said the weather will remain more or less in a holding pattern for the next several days as an upper ridge keeps temperatures hot.

“The upper ridge is going to be impacting us the next several days and temperatures will slowly increase through Thursday,” he said. “Tuesday and Wednesday will be somewhere around 93 or 94 degrees and the hottest temperature is expected to be 95 degrees on Thursday.”

Barnes said the heat index on Thursday would be around 98 of 99 degrees, but for the most part, heat indexes will remain relatively close to the actual temperature as the dew point will remain relatively low.

“As we move into Friday the upper ridge gets shifted back to the southwest and west, and temperatures start to slowly drop off through the weekend,” Barnes said. “We’re looking at a high of 92 on Saturday, and 91 on Sunday.”

Barnes said Northern Oklahoma sees a chance of rain and storms by early next week, but things will likely remain dry in the Ardmore area.

“It doesn’t look like there will be any kind of rain because we don’t have any weather near us to spawn those boundaries that allow storms to develop,” Barnes said. “That’s pretty much out of the question at least through the next seven days or so.”