'The Ten Thousand Doors of January' discussed at Champion Public Library’s July Book Club

Engage in a book discussion with the Champion Public Library at 5:30 PM, Thursday, July 1st. Participants will share views on Alix E. Harrow’s “The Ten Thousand Doors of January.” Guests are encouraged to call and reserve a spot, space is limited.

In a sprawling mansion filled with peculiar treasures, January Scaller is a curiosity herself. As the ward of the wealthy Mr. Locke, she feels little different from the artifacts that decorate the halls: carefully maintained, largely ignored, and utterly out of place.

She then finds a strange book; a book that carries the scent of other worlds, and tells a tale of secret doors, of love, adventure, and danger. Each page turn reveals impossible truths about the world and January discovers a story increasingly entwined with her own.

“The Ten Thousand Doors of January is a read that Book Club members will enjoy,” said Branch. “Our Book Clubs are a great way to engage the community and to provide new and unique reads for our patrons.”

Participants who wish to attend the virtual book club must call to register. You can reach the Parker Memorial Library at (580) 634-2315. The Parker Memorial Library is a branch of the Southern Oklahoma Library System.