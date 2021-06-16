Kids cooking classes held at Champion Public Library

The Daily Ardmoreite

Join the Champion Public Library for a two-part cooking class for children beginning at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 1 and 1 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Children ages 8-12 can attend the two-class series and healthy snacks to make for summer. All supplies will be provided by the library.

“This class is very popular with our young guests,” said Adult Services and Reference Librarian Pam Bean. “Providing them the opportunity to prepare meals is both educational and fun.”

The Champion Public Library is offering this class as part of the health literacy grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries (ODL). The program is funded in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Class size is limited so registration is encouraged. Call the Champion Public Library at (580) 223-3164 or visit us at 601 Railway Express in Ardmore. The Champion Public Library is a branch of the Southern Oklahoma Library System.