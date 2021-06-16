Murray County Rural Water District 1 customers asked to conserve water

Customers of Murray County Rural Water District 1 may be experiencing low pressure and intermittent outages after a motor on one of the company’s wells has gone out. They are currently being asked to conserve water as much as possible in the coming days to help the system keep up until repairs can be completed.

Field Manager Randy Mitchell explained the situation.

“We have two water wells and one of our wells is down,” he said. “The motor down in the hole has shorted out in one of our wells, and one well won’t really keep up with all of the demand.”

Repairs could take up to two weeks as they wait for replacement parts.

“I’m hoping we can get it fixed within the next two weeks,” Mitchell said. “So for the time being we’re asking everyone to conserve water. That really makes a big difference.”