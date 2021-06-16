Zoom Diagnostic Imaging focuses on quality care in smaller communities

As a young adult Zoom Diagnostic Imaging owner Jermaine Wade spent his career in the Dallas-Fort Worth area working in the medical industry. However, he always felt drawn to smaller communities, such as his hometown of Enid where he decided to open his first diagnostic imaging facility five years ago. After finding success in Enid he expanded into Ardmore.

“I’m an Enid kid,” Wade said. “So that’s where I started my first clinic, and my goal was to be very affordable and to be community oriented. So I wanted to go into smaller communities like Enid and Ardmore where a lot of times people have to drive to places like Norman or Dallas to get an MRI study done at a reasonable price on a good machine.”

He said one thing that differentiates his clinics from other imaging service providers is the speed at which they are able to see and provide results for patients.

“We try to treat the patients great, get them in fast, and get the results back to the doctor quickly,” Wade said. “We always try to get the report back the very same day we see patients. I hear stories all the time about doctors trying to call hospitals to get the results of a patient they scanned two weeks ago, and that does not happen with us.”

He also likes supporting the communities where his clinics are located.

“I did everything for Ardmore within the community,” Wade said. “That’s where I got all the loans, all the contractors and all of the build outs. All of that revenue stayed in Ardmore.”

Zoom Diagnostic Imaging is located at 1228 Merrick Drive, and it offers MRIs, CT scans, X-Rays, and ultrasounds.