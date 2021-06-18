Chickasaw Nation to host community COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination events

Submitted content

The Chickasaw Nation Public Health Nursing Department will host community COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination events in Tishomingo and Sulphur at no cost for anyone 12 years of age and older.

The events will take place at the Chickasaw Youth Club in Sulphur; with the first dose offered Thursday, June 17. The second dose will be administered Thursday, July 8. The Tishomingo Community Center will offer the first dose, Tuesday, June 22, with the second dose to be given Tuesday, July 13. The first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered at both sites from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Vaccinations are available regardless of tribal citizenship. Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with a valid photo ID. Health insurance is not required to receive the vaccine but can be submitted for billing purposes.

Individuals who have received their first vaccine dose with another health care organization are strongly encouraged to complete their second dose with the same organization.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was formally approved for children ages 12-15 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration May 10, 2021.

The Chickasaw Nation COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center is available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon at (580) 272-1339 to assist patients 65 and older and patients with no internet access. The call center is closed weekends and Chickasaw Nation holidays.

To keep patients and employees safe, the Chickasaw Nation COVID-19 vaccination and testing drive-thru operations will be suspended in case of severe weather.

Appointments can be scheduled in advance at COVIDVaccine.Chickasaw.net.