Learn how to make easy summer meals at Champion Public Library

Join the Champion Public Library for a two-part cooking class beginning at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, July 22. Participants can attend the two-class series and will learn how to make easy summer meals using healthy ingredients. Guests who wish to attend must call and reserve a spot, space is limited (580) 223-3164.

“This class will show guests how to use healthy ingredients they have at home and how to prepare simple meals from those ingredients,” said Adults Services and Reference Librarian Pam Bean. “This time of year, you don’t want to spend hours cooking in a hot kitchen, simple recipes allow you to spend more time outside and with family and friends.”

The Champion Public Library is offering this class as part of the health literacy grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries (ODL). The program is funded in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Class size is limited so registration is encouraged. Call the Champion Public Library at (580) 223-3164 or visit us at 601 Railway Express in Ardmore. The Champion Public Library is a branch of the Southern Oklahoma Library System.