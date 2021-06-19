FCC launches emergency broadband internet service

Submitted content

The Federal Communications Commission announces the launch of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program designed to help families and households struggling to afford internet service.

The program connects eligible households to jobs, critical health care services, virtual classrooms and more by providing up to $3.2 billion worth of consumer discounts on broadband services and equipment like computers and tablets.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

To learn if you qualify and to enroll, visit GetEmergencyBroadband.org.