Chickasaw Storytellers’ Series 'Winter Fire' airs on OETA-PBS

Submitted content

The documentary series “Winter Fire,” produced by the Chickasaw Nation, will be shown in Oklahoma on OETA-PBS each Saturday at 1:30 p.m. beginning July 3 through Aug. 7. “Winter Fire” is an award-winning documentary series sharing stories related to the history, culture and people of the Chickasaw Nation.

The episode “Traditional Medicine,” will air July 3. Other episodes include “Arrival in Indian Territory,” “Douglas Johnston,” “And our Mothers Cried,” “Voices of our Ancestors” and “Tribal Resurgence.”

The “Winter Fire” series symbolizes stories shared within the warm glow of Chickasaw families, passed down from generation to generation, combined with historical record. Topics include the forced removal from the Chickasaw Homeland, the boarding school era when traditional culture was tested, the revitalization of the endangered Chickasaw language and the survival of the Chickasaw Nation, itself. Many of the stories reflect universal themes shared by several First American nations thriving in Oklahoma, today.

To watch additional episodes from the “Winter Fire” series, visit Chickasaw.tv.