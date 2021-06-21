Low chance of storm and increase temperature expected for the week

Storms moving towards Carter County provided a temporary reprieve from the heat Monday, though temperatures are expected to gradually rise throughout the week. Ryan Bunker, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said there some of the storms could have strong winds and hail.

“For this afternoon(Monday), there is a chance for some showers,” Bunker said. “There are currently storms moving down that way, and some of these storms could be strong and severe with the primary hazard being a wind gust of 60 mph and hail up to quarter size.”

Bunker said the storms should only last until Monday evening. Temperatures will begin to gradually increase towards the end of the week and then plateau over the weekend. Bunker said there is a low chance of showers and storms Friday evening through Sunday.