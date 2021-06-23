Ardmore Police find dead body in Walker Park

Ardmore Police discovered a deceased man in Walker Park Tuesday morning.

Ardmore Police Department Captain Claude Henry said patrol officers were dispatched to Walker Park around 8:30 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive male subject.

“What we’re trying to focus on now is the timeline leading up to whenever we made contact with the deceased male subject to try and see who he was communicating with, or who he was last with,” Henry said.

Henry said the department was able to identify the subject, but they’re waiting to notify the next of kin. This investigation is still ongoing.