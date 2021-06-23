Carter County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 29% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 29% of people living in Carter County are fully vaccinated as of June 22, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Oklahoma reported 456,148 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.27% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma as of June 22 are Oklahoma County (43%), Caddo County (43%), Canadian County (42%), Noble County (41%) and Tulsa County (41%).

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated so far?

45% of people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,746,376 people

38% of people in Oklahoma are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,478,500 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.