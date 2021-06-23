SOLS brings owl pellet dissection program to branches for summer fun

Submitted content

Learn how to dissect owl pellets with the Southern Oklahoma Library System (SOLS) and the Museum of Osteology! This hands-on program will take place at all SOLS branches and all materials will be provided. Participants must call their local SOLS branch to register, space is limited to 20 per class.

Did you know owls swallow their food whole, bones and all? After digesting what they can, owls regurgitate a little lump of fur and bones. These are called owl pellets. Dissecting an owl pellet and identifying the bones inside allows guests to study animal ecology. Each participant will receive their own owl pellet dissection kit and a small bag to keep all of the bones they find and identify.

Owl Pellet Program Schedule:

Johnston County Library – 7/20/21 at 2 p.m.

Champion Public Library – 7/20/21 at 1 p.m.

Love County Library -7/20/21 at 3:30 p.m.

Parker Memorial Library – 7/21/21 at 12 p.m.

Davis Public Library – 7/21/21 at 2 p.m.

Wilson Public Library – 7/22/21 at 1 p.m.

Healdton Community Library – 7/23/21 at 1 p.m.

“We are so excited to host this program,” said Stephanie Way, Youth Services Coordinator. “This is a great educational program for our young library patrons.”

The Summer Reading Program is supported in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act, administered by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also a sponsor of this program.

This program is free and open to the public. Reservations are recommended, space is limited to 20 per class. Call your local SOLS branch to register or for more information.