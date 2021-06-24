Springer drive-in theater free to public Friday

A Springer RV park will be opening up to the general public on Friday with free food, games and a movie. The Cool Breeze RV Park will host the free Springer Days in hopes of inspiring people to explore the town.

Mary White and her husband purchased the park late last year and opened an outdoor movie theater exclusively for park guests. She said that will change on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. when a food truck operator will be on site to help serve the public.

“We decided to open the park and let everyone come in,” White said. “We’ll play a movie and have our concession stand going.”

Pickles and popcorn at the concession stand will be complimented by The Sammich Shak food truck with free hot dogs, a half-price menu and a bounce house. White said yard games will also be available before The Avengers is screened after dark.

White said she has enjoyed owning the RV park which provides guests with the opportunity to park or even camp at the drive-in theater. She hopes opening for the public to experience the park and drive-in will inspire more people to further explore Springer.

“The small business in Springer want to encourage everyone to come out and join in and see what we have here,” she said.