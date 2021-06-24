Wilson woman charged with eluding officers after leading officers in a 10 mile pursuit

A Wilson woman was arrested after reportedly leading officers in a pursuit lasting for approximately 10 miles Tuesday morning.

Ardmore Police Department Captain Claude Henry said a patrol officer allegedly noticed a vehicle speeding southbound on B Street Northeast. The officer reportedly then attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the car continued to drive away.

“The officer initiated his siren and gave chase to the vehicle,” Henry said. “They made several turns throughout the Northeast and made it as far west as B Street Northwest. They continued into the northeast, attempting to elude the officer.”

Henry said the pursuit allegedly lasted about 10 to15 minutes, and speeds reportedly reached up to 65 mph. The vehicle was disabled after reportedly hitting a ditch, and officers were able to take the occupants into custody. The driver was charged with attempting to elude, driving under suspension and operating a motor vehicle in a manner not reasonable or proper.

There were also two passengers in the car. The first passenger reportedly had a Texas arrest warrant for burglary of a residence. After interviewing the passengers and the drivers, the second passenger was released.

Henry said when officers retraced the vehicle’s movements during the pursuit, they allegedly found two firearms laying on the side of the road. Upon further investigations, officers reportedly discovered that the firearms were stolen, and the driver is a convicted felon. The driver was then also charged with possession of a firearm as a former felony conviction and possession of stolen property.

Henry said officers are still investigating the stolen firearms.

“The second subject is certainly someone who we’re going to have to interview in reference to the location of the stolen firearms,” Henry said. “She could possibly be a suspect in the position of a stolen property. That’s still an option. However, that’s something we’re continuing to investigate at this time.”