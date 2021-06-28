COVID-19 cases surge 20.5% in Oklahoma

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday, rising 20.5% as 1,375 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,141 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 12th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 4% from the week before, with 83,096 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.65% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 23 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Ottawa, Comanche and Craig counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Tulsa County, with 259 cases; Comanche County, with 157 cases; and Oklahoma County, with 85. Weekly case counts rose in 28 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Comanche, Ottawa and Bryan counties.

Carter County reported 51 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 41 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,279 cases and 128 deaths.

Oklahoma ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 44.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 54%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 55,953 vaccine doses, including 23,749 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 162,551 vaccine doses, including 64,906 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 3,248,855 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 36 counties, with the best declines in Oklahoma, Pittsburg and Stephens counties.

In Oklahoma, 30 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 29 people were were reported dead.

A total of 456,910 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,384 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,624,983 people have tested positive and 603,966 people have died.

