Multiple rounds of isolated showers anticipated this week

Isolated showers with a few rumbles of thunder are expected this week in Carter County. After the on and off rain, the weekend is expected to be much drier, Ryan Bunker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said.

Bunker said the first round of showers will last through Monday night until early Tuesday afternoon, and then the chances of rain will lower.

“It looks like for at least the middle of the week, the chances will start to lower a little bit,” Bunker said. ”But in terms of another round of showers, it looks like Thursday into Friday seems to be the best chance for some showers. Hopefully by the weekend, we get a little bit drier.”

Bunker said with the continuous rain, flooding is a possibility, but it’s hard to figure out where flooding could happen.

“With the continuous rain that we’ve had and because the soils are saturated, any storms that produce heavy amounts of rain could produce flash flooding,” Bunker said. “That is a possibility, but right now it’s hard to pinpoint where exactly that’s going to be. It kind of depends where storms initiate and move into.”

In terms of temperature, Bunker said the middle of week will be around the mid 80s, and the end of the week and into the weekend will go into the lower 80s.