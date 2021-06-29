Celebrating Independence Day in southern Oklahoma

This Sunday, Americans will be celebrating Independence Day and the foundation of our country. Traditionally, this date is commemorated with fireworks displays, and a number of fireworks shows will be taking place across the region all weekend.

In addition to the fireworks, a number of other events are also set to take place with activities for children, adults and the entire family. To help you keep track of the many options available, here are a list of a few free events set to take place over the weekend.

Friday, July 2

Johnston County Red White & Boom Celebration

The evening kicks off with a sidewalk chalk art contest in downtown Tishomingo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This will be followed at dusk with a fireworks show at the Tishomingo Football Field. The evening will conclude with a country street dance taking place between Kemp and Neshoba Streets that lasts until midnight. More events are set for Saturday.

Saturday, July 3

Johnson County Red White & Boom Celebration

A parade is set for Main Street in Tishomingo beginning at 10 a.m. Following the parade a number of events are set for Pennington Creek Park from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. including a lifted truck and car show, a volleyball tournament, a kid’s Power Wheel race, a hot dot eating contest, and a watermelon eating contest.

Davis America Fest

Gates open at 5 p.m. at the Davis Football Field, and events include live entertainment, vendor booths, games and activities. The evening concludes with a fireworks show which begins shortly after dusk.

Lake Texoma Association Fireworks at the Roosevelt Bridge

The Lake Texoma Association will be hosting their annual fireworks show at their office located at 11934 State Park Road in Kingston with activities beginning at 6 p.m. Events include a classic car show, a wet bounce house, and other games and activities for the family. The fireworks show will begin shortly after dusk.

52nd Annual Open Air Gospel Singing

The Country Tabernacle Church of God located at 3240 Cheek Rd. in Lone Grove will host their annual gospel event from 8 p.m. to midnight. Musical groups include The Howards, Glory Road, and Cannan Bound.

Sunday, July 4

Arbuckle Beats & Bites

The Artesian Hotel and Casino located a 1001 W 1st Street in Sulphur will be hosting an evening with food trucks, bounce houses, a concert by Casey Donahew, and a fireworks show. The event begins at 5 p.m. with the concert set for 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks set to begin around 9 p.m.

July 4th Fireworks Display at Lake Murray

Lake Murray State Park will be hosting their annual fireworks display beginning shortly after dusk. The Fireworks will be visible from multiple vantage points around the lake and free parking will be available at the R.C. Flying Fields launch site located off Lem Roberts Rd.