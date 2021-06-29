Local artist's work on display at the Goddard Center

Ardmore artist Elizabeth Betzen currently has a collection of her work on display at the Goddard Center Art Studio. The pieces on display primarily consist of oil paintings, however there are some mixed media pieces and she also does some ceramic work, though those pieces are not featured.

Betzen said she finds inspiration in everyday life and likes to scout out new locations for ideas. Often she’ll do a few initial sketches then return with an easel and her paints to create while on location.

“I’m really inspired by nature, but also architecture as well,” Betzen said. “I’m really interested in where architecture and landscape coexist. I’m also fascinated by old buildings and parking lots, and I like to go into neighborhoods to look for something interesting. Two of the paintings on display are of this really old shack I found in Dallas, (Texas). I was kind of fascinated by finding this really old building in the middle of a metropolis.”

She is currently working on a series of paintings focusing on windows and the juxtaposition of inside versus outside.

“I’m really interested in the view through a window,” Betzen said. “I have a few of those at the Goddard Center. They view is inside a room, but you can see beyond through a window. I like the framing of a window inside a painting, so it’s like a painting inside a painting.”

Another aspect of Betzen’s art comes from the fact that she likes to create her own materials by mixing her own oil paintings.

“I find it really important to connect to the material in that way and really be involved in it,” Betzen said. “It’s actually similar to making pasta. With pasta you take flower and egg and mix it together to get the consistency you want, and with oil paint you mix the pigment and the oil together and you get to decide how thick or thin you want the paint to be.”

Betzen’s work will be on display at the Goddard Center Art Studio through the end of June. More of her work can also be viewed online at ebetzen.com or on Instagram @e.betzen.