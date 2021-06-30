MORE Foundation terminates Executive Director Rosalyn Haile

Staff Reports

The MORE Foundation has terminated Executive Director Rosalyn Haile effective immediately due to unforeseen circumstances that are currently being addressed by the Board of Directors, according to a press release delivered to the Ardmoreite on Wednesday.

According to the release, The Board of Directors of the MORE Foundation is committed to the organization and continues to focus on the students and families it has impacted for 30 years. This change in leadership does not reflect any intention to discontinue scholarships or the focus of the organization.

According to board president, Jeni Merrick Baker, the Foundation will be reviewing internal procedures and restructuring the organization to continue serving Carter County students and families.

According to the release, student scholarships that are in current status including second, third, and fourth year scholarships and those recently awarded for the coming academic year will not be impacted by this decision.

According to the release, the normal communication channels between the Foundation, parents and students will remain the same. Any questions concerning scholarships should be directed to Austin Kosloksy at aklososky@cfok.org or 405-488-1450.

Additional information will not be provided at this time and no comments will be made available. Any questions regarding The MORE Foundation's operations should be directed to Board President Jeni Merrick Baker at jmerrickbaker@gmail.com or or by calling 580-504-1239.