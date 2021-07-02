NEWS

Aircraft crash leaves two men dead

Plamedie Ifasso
The Daily Ardmoreite

Two Ada men are dead following an aircraft crash Friday. According to Oklahoma Highway patrol, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. three miles east of Roff Oklahoma in Pontotoc County. 

The aircraft, a Beech 35-33 fixed wing single engine aircraft, was reportedly flying northbound from Ardmore to Ada. Both the pilot and the passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene by Pontotoc County EMS. A final investigation of the crash is ongoing. 