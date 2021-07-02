Aircraft crash leaves two men dead

Two Ada men are dead following an aircraft crash Friday. According to Oklahoma Highway patrol, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. three miles east of Roff Oklahoma in Pontotoc County.

The aircraft, a Beech 35-33 fixed wing single engine aircraft, was reportedly flying northbound from Ardmore to Ada. Both the pilot and the passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene by Pontotoc County EMS. A final investigation of the crash is ongoing.