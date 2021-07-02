Johnston County Sheriff’s Office partnered with local law enforcement to shut down illegal marijuana facility

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Tishomingo Police Department shut down an illegal marijuana grow facility Thursday. According to a social media post from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies reportedly seized about 20,000 marijuana grown plants with an estimated street value of $30 to $60 million.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began with a traffic stop in Wapanucka. Deputies allegedly stopped a vehicle for traffic violations and reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car. After searching the car, deputies allegedly found a small amount of marijuana and close to $83,000.

The two male subjects were arrested. Upon further investigation, the sheriff's office reportedly found where the subjects were growing the marijuana. The facility was located on State Highway 48 on the east side of Johnston County about two miles south of Coleman.

The Johnston County Sheriff's then reportedly contacted OBN and confirmed that the location didn’t have a license with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, and the licensee the facility had with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority was allegedly fraudulently obtained.