Restoring Lives offering summit to help girls transition into middle school

Restoring Lives is hosting a middle school summit July 31 at Southern Tech for girls in sixth through eighth grade to help prepare them for the transition into junior high.

The middle school survival summit will start at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Registration for the summit is $40, and the registration fee covers lunch and a glam bag.

The conference will have multiple sessions covering a variety of sessions on topics such as body image and self-esteem, practicing good hygiene, building social and emotional skills and academic readiness. Jah-Nii Munoz mentors a group of girls and was surprised to see how scared and unprepared some of her mentees were for middle school. Munoz said she’s hoping to give each girl who comes to the summit confidence as they enter the school year.

“I want to be able to offer them tools that they can use to feel a little bit more confident going into middle school or making that transition,” Munoz said. “I also want to give them an opportunity to network with people who are just as scared as them or even some people who are already in middle school.”

Restoring Lives is also looking for volunteers and sponsors. Sponsors are encouraged to donate to the event by texting RESTORENOW to 44321 or by giving through the organization’s CashApp, $Restoring Lives, or venmo, @restoringlives.

Munoz said they are only looking for female volunteers. She said wants the volunteers to be able to connect with the girls and make them feel comfortable.

“We’re looking for women, women only,” Munoz said. ”Preferably [young women] because they feel like we’ll be able to connect with the girls a little easier than older women. I’ve noticed that some of the kids have a fear of older women. I want to provide a safe, comfortable space for them. We’re even open to high schoolers if they’re looking to get service hours. I would like high schoolers to provide testimonies of their own experiences.”

The registration form can be found in a June 21 post on the Restoring Lives Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/restoringlivesnow/