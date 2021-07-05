Two fatal crashes leaves two dead and one injured over holiday weekend

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal crashes that occurred during Fourth of July weekend that left two dead

The first crash happened Saturday on Interstate 35 northbound at the 53.5 mile marker 2 miles south of Davis in Murray County. A preliminary investigation found that a 2010 Nissan Sentra departed the roadway to the right and reportedly hit the 35-foot gooseneck trailer of a 2019 GMC Pickup.

The Sentra came to rest in the center median, and a passenger was ejected a short distance. The driver was admitted in critical condition with head and trunk injuries to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. The passenger was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Seatbelts were equipped and used in both vehicles. The weather was cloudy, and the roadways were dry. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The second crash happened Sunday around 6 a.m on US-77 north of Sunny Ridge Rd about 2 miles south of Ardmore.

The preliminary investigation found that a 2008 Pontiac G6 was traveling southbound on US-77 when it left the roadway to the right and hit an embankment. The driver was pinned for an unknown amount of time and was pronounced at the scene.

Seatbelts were not in use, and airbags were deployed. The weather and the roadway were clear.