Several agencies respond to a car hauler on fire

Multiple fire departments and law enforcement agencies responded to a car hauler on fire in a gas station parking lot in Marietta Monday afternoon. Marietta Police Department, Love County Sheriff’s Office, Marietta Fire Department, Shady Dale Fire Department, Lake Murray Village Fire Department, Love County EMS, Love County Emergency Management and McGehee Wrecker Service responded to the call.

Love County Emergency Management AshLeigh Gillham said the driver had pulled into the Valero parking lot after his tires had caught on fire.

“Shortly after the truck caught on fire, and all of the cars on it caught on fire,” Gillham said. “Then it eventually spread to some of the other vehicles that were nearby. There was one man beside the semi that was sleeping. A Marietta officer, officer Lance Glaze, actually woke him up and got him out. I don’t know if that truck caught fire, but he was sitting right beside [the semi], so [Glaze] got him out just in time”

Amber Boatright, a lieutenant with the Shady Dale Fire Department said by the time they arrived on scene about three or four minutes later, the entire trailer was already on fire.

“Once we arrived on scene, we hooked up to the hydrant,” Boatright said. “Then the Marietta Fire Department showed up, and we were able to knock out and put it out using water and AFFF foam.”