An infestation of fun: Insect Adventures touring area libraries this week

From a beetle that acts like an opossum to the exoskeletons of spiders, a variety of insects are touring Southern Oklahoma Library System branches this week. Dozens of youngsters were at Champion Public Library on Wednesday morning to check out the creepy crawly creatures that are part of the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension's Insect Adventures.

The traveling insect exhibit, billed as the only live bug petting zoo in the state, still has four stops at SOLS branches through Friday. The free program will stop at Parker Memorial Library in Sulphur on Thursday at 11 a.m. before traveling to the Davis Public Library at 2 p.m. On Friday, the Healdton Community Library will host Insect Adventures at 10 a.m. before the bugs descend upon the Wilson Public Library at 2 p.m.

For more information, contact the Southern Oklahoma Library System at (580) 223-3164.