An infestation of fun: Insect Adventures touring area libraries this week

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite
Young people at Champion Public Library investigate dung beetles during Insect Adventures Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

From a beetle that acts like an opossum to the exoskeletons of spiders, a variety of insects are touring Southern Oklahoma Library System branches this week. Dozens of youngsters were at Champion Public Library on Wednesday morning to check out the creepy crawly creatures that are part of the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension's Insect Adventures.

Dr. Andrine Shufran, an entomologist with Oklahoma State University and coordinator of Insect Adventure, introduces a millipede to children at Champion Public Library Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

The traveling insect exhibit, billed as the only live bug petting zoo in the state, still has four stops at SOLS branches through Friday. The free program will stop at Parker Memorial Library in Sulphur on Thursday at 11 a.m. before traveling to the Davis Public Library at 2 p.m. On Friday, the Healdton Community Library will host Insect Adventures at 10 a.m. before the bugs descend upon the Wilson Public Library at 2 p.m.

An Insect Adventures volunteer walks through a crowd to show two large spiders to others at Champion Public Library Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

For more information, contact the Southern Oklahoma Library System at (580) 223-3164.