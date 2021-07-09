Ardmore Fire Department responds to home fire

Ardmore Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Stanley Avenue Friday morning.

Fire Marshal Tim Lee said the fire department received the call at about 9:30 a.m. The homeowners heard crackling on the back porch, and when they went to check it out, they discovered that the back porch was on fire.

“[The fire] spread into the house and burnt a couple of the rooms up and got into the attic,” Lee said. “It was probably a total loss.”

There were no injuries. Lee said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered a suspicious fire. The heat and humidity made it harder for the firefighters, but despite that, they were able to put the fire out.

“It appears to be an accidental fire,” Lee said. “We had a few of our firefighters deal with the heat and the high humidity this morning. It was rough on them. They had to take a lot of fluids, and we had to do some callbacks and get some people to help out because the heat was pretty rough.”