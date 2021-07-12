Carter County's COVID-19 cases fall 36.2%; Oklahoma cases surge 39.8%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday, rising 39.8% as 2,199 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,573 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 13th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 47.5% from the week before, with 136,187 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.61% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 43 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many places did not report cases and deaths around the Fourth of July, which would shift those cases into the following week and make week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Carter County reported 37 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 58 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,374 cases and 130 deaths.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Cimarron, Ottawa and Delaware counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Tulsa County, with 361 cases; Oklahoma County, with 158 cases; and Comanche County, with 141. Weekly case counts rose in 37 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties.

Oklahoma ranked 40th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 45.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 55.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 32,262 vaccine doses, including 17,628 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 43,049 vaccine doses, including 19,463 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 3,324,166 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 30 counties, with the best declines in Okmulgee, Ottawa and Carter counties.

In Oklahoma, 18 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, four people were were reported dead.

A total of 460,682 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,406 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,853,948 people have tested positive and 607,156 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.