Guest column: Leadership Greater Ardmore now accepting applications

The Daily Ardmoreite

Leadership is defined as “the ability to guide, direct or influence people.” Leadership Greater Ardmore has a rich history in the process of educating area leaders. A review of volunteer leaders on the City of Ardmore boards and authorities finds over 35 Leadership alumni involved and serving their community. “Leadership Greater Ardmore provides an opportunity to learn more about our community and enhance leadership skills,” states Mita Bates, President of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce. The local leadership program, administered by the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, is now entering its thirtieth year.

The Leadership Greater Ardmore Board of Directors voted at their annual meeting on June 22, 2021 to hold Class XXX beginning this fall. The program selects a limited number of applicants for each class, representing a true cross section of our community. Participation in Leadership Greater Ardmore offers the opportunity to learn about various aspects of the community, discuss pertinent issues and explore opportunities. The class members will meet for eight monthly sessions with graduation in the spring.

Twenty-five participants are accepted each year into the program and individuals interested are encouraged to contact Annilisa Peevy at apeevy@ardmore.org or (580) 223-7765 to obtain more information or to request an application form. Applications are also available on the Chamber website at www.chamber.ardmore.org. Applications are due by July 30 in order to be considered for this year’s class.

Ardmore possesses endless potential. This potential can only be realized through the vision and passion of its citizen leaders. Leadership Greater Ardmore offers the opportunity to discover where in the community you can best utilize your talents and grow as a leader. As John Quincy Adams once said, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more - you are a leader.”

Please accept this invitation to become a part of Class XXX of Leadership Greater Ardmore.

— Mita Bates is the president and CEO of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce.