Interstate crash near Davis leaves one dead

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning on Interstate 35 northbound 0.7 north of mile marker 51 near Davis.

A 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2005 International dump truck were involved in the crash. The driver of the 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer was not injured. The driver of the International dump truck was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in serious condition with a leg injury and later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The weather was clear, and the road was dry.