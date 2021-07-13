Man charged after Ardmore police allegedly find 75 pounds of marijuana in his car

A man was arrested after Ardmore Police found 75 pounds of marijuana and other drugs in his vehicle July 7. Ardmore Police Capt. Claude Henry said around 3 a.m. patrol officers received a call from Gold Mountain Casino in reference to a large amount of narcotics in front of a parked vehicle.

When officers arrived and made contact with the suspect’s vehicle, they allegedly saw large bags of marijuana in the backseat. Officers could also reportedly see two bottles of codeine in the front cup holders. The owner reportedly admitted that marijuana was his, and that he had a license to transport products from marijuana grows to dispensaries.

“Based on the fact that the officers were able to locate the codeine in plain view, they began to search the vehicle,” Henry said. “That search yielded approximately 75 pounds of marijuana. The marijuana was not being shipped properly from a marijuana grow to a marijuana dispensary, so it was determined that he was in illegal possession of the marijuana.”

A sellers paradise:Southern Oklahoma housing market still booming

Officers also allegedly found multiple other drugs in the car including over 200 oxycodone pills, 19 hydrocodone pills and 922 Adderall pills as well as 10 half-full glass jars of THC concentrate, six more bottles of codeine and a loaded pistol.

The suspect was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, bringing drugs into a jail facility and possession of methamphetamines.

“When he was getting changed by the jailers during the booking process, he had approximately two and half grams of crystal like substances in his sock,” Henry said. “Officers were able to take custody of that, and it tested for methamphetamine.”