Avast ye landlubbers: Pirate themed Recreation Celebration set this weekend in Ardmore

July is national National Parks and Recreation Month, and the Ardmore Parks Department has a full day of activities planned this Saturday to celebrate. The fun begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Ardmore Community Water Park with a pirate-themed Recreation Celebration then moves to Central Park at 7 p.m. with a screening of “Zootopia” at Tails and Tales.

Assistant Director Alicia Henry said the water park will be completely decorated in a pirate theme, and there will be a number of games set up for guests to win candy and prizes.

“We'll be playing games until about 3 (p.m.), and all the candy and prizes will tie in with the pirate island theme,” she said. “We'll also be giving away prizes like gift certificates to The Clubhouse or the waterpark ever 30 minutes to an hour until we close at 6 (p.m.). Any gift certificate you win to the water park will be good throughout the rest of the season or next year.”

In addition to the giveaways going on all day long, the first 50 people into the park will receive miniature golf passes to The Clubhouse. There will also be a variety of special items served at the concession stand.

After Recreation Celebration concludes Henry encouraged everyone to come out to Central Park to check out Tails and Tales.

“We've teamed up with the Ardmore Public Library for Saturday evening, so they'll be there giving out goodies and books to kids,” Henry said. “There will also be a few food trucks and fun games set up, and we'll be showing 'Zootopia' on the big screen.”

Recreation Celebration will run from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at the Ardmore Community Water Park. Admission is free for children ages two and under, $4 for children ages three to 11 and $5 for ages 12 and over. Tails and Tails will begin at 7 p.m. at Central Park and is a free event.