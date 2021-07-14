Carter County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 30% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 30% of people living in Carter County are fully vaccinated as of July 13, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Oklahoma reported 461,893 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.52% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma as of July 13 are Oklahoma County (46%), Caddo County (45%), Canadian County (44%), Tulsa County (43%) and Noble County (42%).

How many people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated so far?

46% of people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,807,905 people

40% of people in Oklahoma are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,550,004 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

