Goddard Center to host Jud Little Family Trust Exhibit

The Goddard Center and the Jud Little Family trust are excited to invite you to visit the art collection of Mr. Jud Little. Mr. Little’s fondness for ranching and the outdoors is evidenced in the art he collected throughout his life. The Exhibit consists of over 100 pieces ranging from original oil paintings and watercolors to bronze sculptures by artists such as James Boren, Jodie Boren, Gary Niblett, Herb Booth, Jay O’Melia, Joe Beeler, John David Rule, Melvin C. Warren, Orren Mixer, Robert Abbett, Eric Kaposta and others. The Jud Little collection will be on display at The Goddard Center through Saturday, September 11. There will be a reception from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, July 24. Goddard Center exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public.

The galleries can be viewed during scheduled business hours. We ask patrons to abide by social distancing guidelines and encourage visitors wear face masks. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand sanitizer is provided in the lobby. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Avenue Southwest in Ardmore. For more information on Goddard Center programming please contact us at (580) 226-0909 or visit our website at www.goddardcenter.org. This exhibit is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.