Food for Pets offers assistance with spaying and neutering

Every month the Ardmore Animal Shelter takes in hundreds of dogs and cats, and numerous litters of unwanted puppies and kittens. In an effort to keep those numbers down, the shelter offers a low cost spay and neuter clinic. The cost for cats is $45, the cost for male dogs is $60, and the cost for female dogs can range from $60 to $80 depending on weight.

Even at these prices some pet owners may not be able to afford the procedure, and that's where Food for Pets can potentially step in with some financial assistance.

Food for Pets Founder Renee Wiggins said she founded the organization in October 2018 as a way to help low-income individuals, veterans, senior citizens, people with disabilities and other pet owners that struggling to feed, spay or neuter their dog or cat. Those interested in applying for financial assistance to spay or neuter their pet can call 580-220-0609 and leave a message with their name and phone number. They may also fill out a form available at the Food and Resource Center of South Central Oklahoma.

“Our Spay/Neuter Counselor, DeLisa Taylor, will return your call on Thursday and set up an appointment for you to come in and visit with her about your situation,” Wiggins said. “From there we'll get you an appointment set up at the shelter's spay and neuter clinic.”

As the name implies, Food for Pets also helps out with feeding pets in addition to helping with spaying and neutering.

“Dollar General donates the food to us and then we give the food out,” Wiggins said. “When we first started we gave it out ourselves, but after the virus hit the Food and Resource Center has been good enough to hand it out for us. So when people come for their human food, they can pick up their pet food as well. They just need to ask.”

For more information about Food for Pets visit www.foodforpetsinc.com.